“When you looked at women’s NFL products, it was like a sporting goods store,” Tracey Bleczinski says. She’s raised sales of women’s apparel and accessories more than 76% over the past three years, in part with pop-up style lounges at 10 NFL stadiums last season–featuring feminine swag and proper dressing rooms. She also styled a glamorous ad campaign and is now collaborating with Marchesa and others. It’s NFL chic.