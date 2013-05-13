95. John Hering

John Hering once broke into phones at the Oscars to expose the vulnerability of Bluetooth. Now he and his team use that same cleverness to protect Lookout’s 35 million users’ mobile devices from malware and theft. One such trick: He exploits Google Play’s remote downloading capability, letting users download a version of the Lookout app after they’ve lost their phone, then receive emails of its location. “The greatest product I’ll ever create,” he says, “is this company.”