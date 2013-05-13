94. Yvonne Greenstreet

Yvonne Greenstreet oversees late-stage development of some of the most innovative drug research on the planet, such as Xeljanz, a rheumatoid arthritis medication taken orally; analysts project that it could be worth $2.3 billion to Pfizer by 2018. She is also passionate about “personalized medicine,” targeted therapies for carriers of particular genes. “To be successful,” she says, “you need to bring the emerging understanding around the science of particular molecules together with some sense of what the medicine might be able to do.”