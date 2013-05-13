7. Jill Applebaum and Megan Sheehan

To celebrate Oreo’s 100th birthday last year, Jill Applebaum and Megan Sheehan, then creative directors at ad agency DraftFCB, released a witty, photoshopped image of the classic sandwich cookie on Facebook every day for 100 days. “Every day was a scramble,” says Sheehan of the creative process behind the Daily Twist. The duo not only had to find a trend worth seizing upon, but they also had to find “ideas that would translate visually, as a cookie.” The payoff: transforming Oreo into a clever real-time brand with personality, commenting on such cultural events as the Mars Rover landing and gay pride. Though the formal partnership has ended–Applebaum has moved on to JWT, while Sheehan is freelance–the impact on the billion-dollar brand has not: During the Super Bowl blackout, Oreo tweeted an on-the-fly ad with the line “You can still dunk in the dark.” Slam dunk.