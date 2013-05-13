6. Max Levchin

Max Levchin cofounded PayPal and now he starts other companies (such as new mobile-payments venture Affirm ) out of his R&D lab, HVF (1) . Below, his method on how to get startup ideas:

1. Talk to creative people at random

“This method has a pretty high noise to signal ratio, but it’s very enjoyable. I’ll spend two hours talking to a doctor about neurosurgery or about processes in emergency rooms. You learn a lot, and you’ll go: ‘This is the coolest thing ever and I don’t know how it’s useful to me.’”

2. Ask questions

“In one out of every five of those conversations, something strikes me, and I’ll ask, ‘Why don’t you do this?’ And most of the time the other person says, ‘Oh that’s because blah blah blah.’ But one out of every 10 of those questions the person says, ‘I don’t have any idea either.’ And then I write it down.”

3. Make lists

“I always carry around a device that runs Evernote (2). I have this massive notebook called IDEAS and another one called PERSONAL IDEAS (3) and another one called CRAZY IDEAS.”

4. Regularly check your lists

“I make it my business to go back and reread the stack of ideas quite frequently. (4) I’m up to 1000 notes or something crazy like that. When I get together with a friend (5) to brainstorm ideas, I bring, as a conversation starter, like five ideas I have in a field they might be interested in talking about.”

5. Follow random leads

“I’m obsessed with sensors. The other day I told one of the guys at HVF to buy every heart rate monitor he could get his hands on because its just an interesting thing. We bought every Wi-Fi scale a year ago because I wanted to find out what the true cost of making one of those was. (6)

6. Lists don’t always work (7)