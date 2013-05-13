39. Jill Beraud

Jill Beraud loves taking risks–her Living Proof hair products even take their anti-frizz functionality from, of all things, a team of MIT scientists. Her history of smart gambles:

FREE UNDERWEAR FOR ALL, 1997

When Beraud, then at Victoria’s Secret, learned that only 50% of women pick up underwear at the same time as bras, she launched Panty Sampling.

WHAT SUPER BOWL ADS? 2010

As CMO at PepsiCo America, she bypassed the Super Bowl for Pepsi’s social media Refresh Project, pledging $20 million to customers’ causes.

A REFRESHING MOMENT, 2011

When Starbucks needed a new category for afternoon beverages, Beraud oversaw a joint venture with Lipton and created Refresher drinks, which they refined by listening to baristas.

A NEW CARE FOR HAIR, 2013

Now Beraud gets ideas from salon owners. “Our stylists experiment with products and then meet with scientists.” The trials: humidity machines on women’s hair.

[Images courtesy of Pepsi Co | Living Proof]