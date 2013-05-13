38. Evelyn Mazzocco

Each and every year, Mattel puts out 8,000 toys–and redesigns 80% of its product line. Understatement alert: “We have to have a disciplined approach to creativity,” Evelyn Mazzocco says. She stresses collaboration, which recently led to the monster-hit Monster High. Designers hatched the idea after a consumer insights shopping trip with tween girls, who gravitated toward “scary cute” styles. The dolls debuted in 2010 with a web series and are now the No. 2 doll in the world, second only to Barbie (whose successful 2008 reboot Mazzocco also shepherded). Her latest: Max Steel, tough enough to take on G.I. Joe.