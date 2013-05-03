Hey, Serial Entrepreneurs: Join Someone Else’s Company Instead Of Starting Your Own

Similarly, most serial entrepreneurs who were unsuccessful in their first attempt to build a business or reach an exit also make the same decision. They simply pick up and start another company, instinctively becoming a career entrepreneur without much distraction. Such persistence, determination, and independence are admirable traits, necessary for success as an entrepreneur.

However, contrary to popular belief, entrepreneurial individuals do not need to be founders throughout their careers in order to create amazing products or have outsized impacts on companies.

Lately, I find myself pitching and persuading both experienced and first-time entrepreneurs to abandon their project or idea and join an exciting startup already on the path to success… and help make it an even bigger success. Conversely, I find myself cheering for my portfolio companies that make a concerted effort to seek out fellow entrepreneurs as they expand their executive teams. This “entre-hire” trend is just as exciting as the now celebrated “aqui-hire” mergers and acquisitions trend. I have seen too many startups fail to realize their potential because they lost their entrepreneurial edge as they surrounded themselves with minions or corporate execs. There may be such a thing as “too many startups,” but never “too many entrepreneurs” if their talent is properly harnessed by the surrounding ecosystem. Startups always need entrepreneurs.

While there is no substitute for starting your own company, I strongly believe that entrepreneurs are more likely to be successful when they have previously held pivotal positions in successful startups, something often lacking in first-time entrepreneurs. There is something about experiencing a company struggle, grow, and succeed from the inside that prepares a future entrepreneur unlike anything else. Although there is no such thing as a school for entrepreneurs, working in a successful startup is as close as one can get to a startup education.

With so many successful startups in our midst, I am curious to know why larger numbers of entrepreneurial minds don’t pad their resumes with interesting positions at more established startups known to be success stories in the making. While these startups may appear to be past their innovation prime, the reality is often quite different. Many startups use their initial success to rapidly expand their product portfolio and business in multiple directions. These startups are acutely aware that initial success can be a source of complacency, a danger to any high-tech company, and are therefore looking for fresh entrepreneurial blood to inspire, lead, and execute. Obviously, this is a proverbial “two-way street.” Startups benefit from hiring new entrepreneurial talent as much as those very entrepreneurs do from working–and learning–at an established, successful startup.

Here I can’t help but bring up the so-called “PayPal Mafia,” the group of independent entrepreneurs who emerged from PayPal after its sale to eBay. PayPal’s incredible legacy as a successful startup is not solely defined by its thriving business as a unit of eBay, but also by the numerous successful startups that it ultimately spawned. Former executives and employees at PayPal went on to found LinkedIn, Yelp, Slide, Tesla, Yammer, Geni, and YouTube, among others. (Incidentally, BVP is an investor in LinkedIn, Yelp, and Geni, the latter through MyHeritage). One can only imagine how difficult it must have been to build an organization overflowing with so much raw entrepreneurial talent! But that’s the point. Building a scalable startup that can continue to grow at a breakneck pace requires periodic infusions of both capital and entrepreneurial talent.