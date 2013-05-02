Meet The Infinity Toy Box, Disney’s Free-Form Digital Play World

Though it’s not due to arrive until the summer, Disney has already started teasing its new Infinity Toy Box system . It’s a digital world where “players are free to let their imaginations go wild with virtual toys based on characters and worlds from throughout Disney and Pixar’s rich history of storytelling,” Disney says.

In the game’s online world, which is inspired by Disney Pixar’s own Toy Story movies, players can insert numerous different characters from various movies into scenarios created by them. As one software engineer put it, the Toy Box has no structured gameplay. Players are “just discovering what each toy can do.”

The software borrows heavily from the incredibly successful Activision kid’s game Skylanders, and is a bold move for Disney’s educational and creative building function.