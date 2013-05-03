A List Of The 6 Best Alternative To-Do List Apps

Mobile to-do lists such as Clear, Evernote, and Google Keep get a lot of love online, but they’re not alone when it comes to high-quality apps to keep track of everything you need to do in a day.

In fact, a simple “to do list” app search on Google yields 1.9 billion results, a lofty number to sift through if you’re already drowning in tasks. Thankfully, there are a few gems rising to the top of the to-do list category, including these six:

For the guilt-free procrastinator

Do It (Tomorrow) HD (iOS/Android – FREE; iPad – $4.99)

Let’s face it, there are only so many hours in a day. When your to-do list is getting you down, it might be a good idea to efficiently procrastinate. Social media marketer CC Chapman is a fan of Do it (Tomorrow). Like most list-making apps, this one makes it simple to add a new task to your daily list. But what makes it special is how easy it is to push that item to tomorrow. “If I know I’m not going to get to something a quick swipe pushes it off today’s list so I don’t focus on it,” says Chapman. The web version of the service lets you try before you buy.

For the team leader

AnyList (iOS – FREE)

While AnyList targets shoppers, the app has many features that can help you stay productive beyond just a simple grocery list. If you need a quick way to create a list, such as a tally of items to take on a business trip or a mobile reminder to keep track of office supplies that are running low, AnyList can help. After you create your custom list, you can share it so it instantly appears on a colleague’s iPhone or iPod Touch. You can also use Siri to add items to your list (iOS 6 only), so you can tap and track on the go.

For the goal-setter

Lift (iOS – FREE)