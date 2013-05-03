A List Of The 6 Best Alternative To-Do List Apps

Mobile to-do lists such as Clear, Evernote, and Google Keep get a lot of love online, but they’re not alone when it comes to high-quality apps to keep track of everything you need to do in a day.
In fact, a simple “to do list” app search on Google yields 1.9 billion results, a lofty number to sift through if you’re already drowning in tasks. Thankfully, there are a few gems rising to the top of the to-do list category, including these six:
For the guilt-free procrastinator
Do It (Tomorrow) HD (iOS/Android – FREE; iPad – $4.99)
Let’s face it, there are only so many hours in a day. When your to-do list is getting you down, it might be a good idea to efficiently procrastinate. Social media marketer CC Chapman is a fan of Do it (Tomorrow). Like most list-making apps, this one makes it simple to add a new task to your daily list. But what makes it special is how easy it is to push that item to tomorrow. “If I know I’m not going to get to something a quick swipe pushes it off today’s list so I don’t focus on it,” says Chapman. The web version of the service lets you try before you buy.
For the team leader
AnyList (iOS – FREE)
While AnyList targets shoppers, the app has many features that can help you stay productive beyond just a simple grocery list. If you need a quick way to create a list, such as a tally of items to take on a business trip or a mobile reminder to keep track of office supplies that are running low, AnyList can help. After you create your custom list, you can share it so it instantly appears on a colleague’s iPhone or iPod Touch. You can also use Siri to add items to your list (iOS 6 only), so you can tap and track on the go.
For the goal-setter
Lift (iOS – FREE)
While some list-making apps live in isolation, Lift engages your friends or colleagues for additional (motivational!) support. Once you set a goal, whether it’s to finish off your first manuscript or learn French before your business trip to France, this app will help you monitor your process. Lisa McDonald from @those2girls likes Lift because “there’s an accountability element to it.” With one tap you can mark your progress and see it visualized in a handy little chart.
For the task-master
Doit.im (iOS/Android – FREE)
If you follow the Getting Things Done (GTD) philosophy, you’ll appreciate this app that encourages you to dump all your to-dos into neat and tidy folders. Technology professional Troy Forster is a Doit.im fan. This app works best for project-based tasks, so you can manage timelines and deadlines. The makers tout more than 3 million users. While the free version may work for you for a while, the upgrade ($20/year) is worth it if you want additional functionality, such as the ability to add tasks via email and create reports.
For the inbox ninja
Handle (iOS – FREE)
For many business professionals, the email in-box is the only place where they manage a list of things to do. Following in the footsteps of Mailbox, Handle focuses on task management with email integration (first with Gmail, other email providers to come). The focus of this app is on prioritizing emails (triaging emails) you need to answer and things you need to do (using the labels “must do,” “should do,” and “want to”). Handle recently launched at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2013, so you might be waiting a while before you get your hands on it, but it’s bound to be a mobile favorite.
For the big planner
Trello (iOS/Android/Windows – FREE)
Social media professional Julie Tyios has a number of big to-do list projects, so she relies on an app that can handle a number of things. “Trello is really great, as it easily lets you re-prioritize without losing sight of what you need to do,” says Tyios. With a Pinterest-like look, you can create task-based boards and manage to-do lists with a group of people. The app uses digital “cards” to manage little nuggets of information, so you can keep track of bite-sized tasks. Each card, which has a virtual front and a back, can be dropped into a custom list.
What’s your favorite to-do list app? Sing its praises in the comments–so we can put downloading it on our to-do list.
[Tally Image: Flickr user With Associates]