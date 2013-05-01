How Spies, Hackers, And the Government Bolster A Booming Software Exploit Market

Right now, all over the world, experts are poring over code looking for weaknesses in software. Their exploits they discover–virtual break-ins for everyday computer programs and services that allow entry to hackers, spies, and all manner of digital ne’er-do-wells–can sell for thousands. Buyers include Fortune 500 firms, household name tech firms, foreign intelligence services, and even, according to some reports, the United States government.

While no one will go on record asserting that, say, the U.S. government uses Windows exploits to spy on Mexican drug cartels or that Israel pays certain researchers big cash for backdoors onto Hezbollah servers, the market for these types of exploits and the potential for these kinds of uses is massive. And most of it isn’t technically illegal–yet.

James Denaro of CipherLaw, a legal firm specializing in intellectual property and information security law, told Fast Company in a phone conversation that while the exploit marketplace is unregulated, it is tangentially affected by existing legislation. Hacking activity used to discover vulnerabilities, for instance, can run afoul of regulations such as the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act (CFAA), and sale of exploits by U.S. citizens to foreign entities can violate security, customers, and terrorism regulations.

Selling on anonymous marketplaces is very different from selling exploits directly to the American government.

Denaro says that, under the law, the reporting of exploits to software companies for free by good security samaritans and resale of exploits are two very different things. But, Denaro says, researchers “need to be careful about who they sell to” and that “selling on anonymous marketplaces is very different from selling exploits directly to the American government–they’re two very separate things. A great deal turns on what the researcher knows about who the buyer is and what the buyer’s intentions might be.”

There are also attempts to clamp down on the exploit trade from within the industry. The HP-affiliated Zero Day Initiative funnels compensation money directly to researchers who discover exploits; the organization then gives information about the security flaw directly to the software publisher rather than selling to a third party. Dutch politician Marietje Schaake is attempting to have the European Union regulate the zero-day trade; Schaake’s proposal includes exploits among a larger collection of technology products she believes should not be sold to repressive governments. Denaro also speculated about the future possibility in the United States of a “cyber good samaritan law,” which would steer information about security holes directly to the original software provider and direct regulation of the sale of exploits by governments.

But for now, the market flourishes. Chris Sogohian, a technology researcher at the ACLU and a prominent public critic of the exploit marketplace, told Kaspersky Labs’ Dennis Fisher in a 2012 podcast that exploit sales are a “secret business in the flimsiest sense of the word,” and, for the most part, an open secret.

Exploits fall into two categories. There are conventional exploits–which deal with software versions already on the market, and zero-days–which use holes in newly released software updates.