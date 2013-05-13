31-32. Tony Fadell and Hosain Rahman

Tony Fadell, a onetime Apple VP who was one of the original designers of the iPod, now runs Nest Labs . His startup’s beautiful and intuitive smart thermostat has made one of the home’s most dreary devices into a conversation piece.

Hosain Rahman is the mastermind behind Jawbone, which has given flair to product categories including the wireless speaker (Jambox) and the activity wristband (Up). Both men bring a strong design sensibility to their technological pursuits, and at this year’s South by Southwest Interactive festival, in Austin, we asked the two friends to discuss the art–and business–of merging design and consumer electronics.

Rahman: In 2001, when you guys launched the first iPod, it was not widely accepted that technology products needed a high level of design. It was a lot about “putting lipstick on a pig.”

Fadell: Absolutely. If you think about how people purchased things in the ’90s and early 2000s, it was, “What is the processor size? How much memory does it have?” Now people are like, “Does this cell phone fit in my hand?” They’re not too worried about the processor; they’re worried about their apps. They’re worried about what they can do. Which is great. I just hope we don’t go back to the discussion where everyone is worried about faster, bigger, better.

Product Placement How an upstart disrupts an incumbent

“Nest and Jawbone have gone into spaces where there are giant, established players,” says Rahman. “You’re talking about companies such as Bose, which has been around since my grandfather’s time. And you [Fadell] with Honeywell.” One advantage Rahman has over the com­­pe­tition is speed. “The efficiency with which we move and the speed at which we deliver is still faster than a lot of those big companies,” he says. [Illustration by Justin Mezzell]

Rahman: A lot of people now realize that success can come from products that are considered from a design perspective. But it’s hard to do. It’s expensive; it requires a certain DNA–a certain thinking, risk taking.

Fadell: You and I understand that because we’ve been doing it for more than a decade each. But when you think about all of the new projects popping up, you hear, “Oh, I can build this and that. I have this experience with a new piece of hardware.” And we go, “Are you sure?” There are a lot of designers who think they understand technology and a lot of technology guys who think they understand design. But to put them together and make it robust and repeatable for the mass market? It’s an art.

Rahman: You’ve got to go through the mistakes and the learning curve and all that stuff.