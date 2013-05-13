74. Aneel Bhusri

To succeed in enterprise software, think like a consumer company. “We spend a lot of time looking at the things we like: Amazon, Google, Facebook,” says Aneel Bhusri, whose cloud-based HR software has been lauded for its design savvy and ease of use. Familiar features include an employee timeline with cues taken from Facebook. “What I hope is, over time, users should not have to read a training manual. They should say, ‘I totally get the Workday iPad app, because it runs the way my consumer apps run.’ ” Wall Street agrees: Workday’s share price popped 72% on its first day of trading, and the company has a market cap of $10 billion.