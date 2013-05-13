73. Katelyn Gleason

Before doctors do anything, they have to check a patient’s insurance coverage. These checks cost millions and use “armies of people making phone calls,” says Katelyn Gleason, whose solution is the startup Eligible . It offers one-stop online insurance verification for doctors. Her journey to the idea:

BIRTH OF A SALESWOMAN, 2004

While pursuing acting in New York, Gleason sold business directories (before LinkedIn was big). Sales calls were easier than auditions; by age 20, she was a manager earning six figures.

CURTAIN CALL, 2008

Gleason snagged the lead role in a run of Taming of the Shrew. She loved it. “But the acting industry was dying, and I need to always move forward.”

STARTUPS 101, 2010

At DrChrono, an early player in digitizing health records, Gleason was “on the phone with hospitals, doctors, big and small practices–it was like the casting process,” she says.

THE “AHA” MOMENT, 2011

“I looked at companies like Amazon Web Services and thought, Why isn’t someone doing this for health care?” Gleason now has Eligible growing 200% each month, with 2.5 million annualized transactions.

[Image courtesy of Katelyn Gleason]