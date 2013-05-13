89. Christy Turlington Burns

Christy Turlington Burns takes maternal health seriously. The supermodel directed and produced her debut film, No Woman, No Cry , after her first pregnancy led to a serious health complication. The documentary, which follows at-risk pregnant women around the world, is the backbone of her advocacy group, Every Mother Counts.

This year, the group sponsored and filmed classes run by Midwives for Haiti, a training program on childbirth, and will release the documentary-style shorts on its YouTube channel throughout the year. The aim: to raise awareness and educate on a global scale.

“Solutions are quite complex in maternal health. For us, there is no silver bullet,” Turlington Burns says. “But we can tell the stories.”

[Illustration by Charles Williams]