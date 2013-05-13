88. Scott Borchetta

The Nashville music exec, who founded the indie record company Big Machine in 2005, flashes the screen at me: Taylor Swift.

“Hey there! How are you?” he says as he darts into the bathroom connected to his office. He’s still chatting with Swift as he emerges a few minutes later and glances at his email inbox. “Since we’ve been talking, this came in on email: You have three songs on the A List in the U.K.!” he tells his label’s superstar, referring to the BBC’s top airplay ratings. “It’s worldwide, my friend!” Delighted laughter bursts from his phone, and his voice softens. “Remember the first time you played ’22’ for me?”

After he ends the call, he says to me: “One of my rules is, if Jesus or Taylor calls, I take the call.” Jesus hasn’t called yet, but it’s easy to understand Borchetta’s devotion to Swift. She and Big Machine have skyrocketed in tandem. One of the first artists to sign with the nascent label, she has become its–and one of music’s–biggest recent success story, selling more than 30 million albums. That and Borchetta’s unorthodox brand-building approach have helped him assemble Nashville’s most glittering constellation of artists, including veterans Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, and Rascal Flatts, and newer acts The Band Perry and Florida-Georgia Line.

The Band Perry frontwoman Kimberly Perry says Borchetta’s workaholism attracted the Grammy-nominated trio to Big Machine in 2009. “One night we were driving down Music Row after being in the studio, and the Big Machine lights were the only ones still on,” she says. “That work ethic is huge, because we like to think of ourselves as a blue-collar, hardworking country band.”

But it’s less about the long hours than what the California-born Borchetta, 50, spends those hours doing. Fittingly for a guy from a promotions background, he has focused on multiplatform marketing to a degree that’s unique in country music. As Big Machine COO Andrew Kautz explains, “Our goal is not to be a record company. It’s to be a branding company.”

When I mention this to Borchetta, he’s driving us–in his Ferrari–to a recording session; he bristles, and the car speeds up. After a moment’s thought, he says: “That’s partly accurate. If we don’t have great music, we’re not any company.” He adds that he prefers to see Big Machine “as a content company.” He sees Big Machine’s future as reaching beyond music. Already, it’s collaborating with ABC on the music for Nashville; he’s working on a reality-TV show for The Voice winner Cassadee Pope; and he’s thinking about movies. Swift is looking at more acting possibilities (she played the love-crazed “Felicia” in Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day), and Borchetta says, “I’m not going to tell you today that we’re starting a studio, but if Taylor called and said, ‘I want to do it ourselves,’ I’m open to that creative process.” A key part of his creative process is to ask the right questions–which are rarely the questions that others on Music Row are asking. “What’s on the edge? What’s next? That’s where I think I do my best work–if I push my whole team to the edge.”