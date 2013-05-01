Fast Company Is Looking For A Few Good Writers

Fast Company Digital is hiring short-form writers with a passion for business and technology. This is a remote-work position; applicants need not live in New York City.

The ideal applicant will be comfortable writing short, accurate news items in rhythm with the pace of the social web. We are looking for writers who can help us add perspective to news as it happens. How does a news event help paint the larger picture of a trend or an evolving philosophy? What does it mean when one company acquires another? What has happened in the past that can help explain what is happening now? We’re looking for writers who can do more than just rehash the news from other websites–journalists who are not only great curators, but know how to get on the phone with sources and learn more about a story firsthand, as well.

Think you might apply? You should:

Be able to provide us with links to your past work

Be able to provide us with at least two professional references who can speak to the quality of your work as a journalist

Have a proven track record of using your social media accounts to find, improve, and distribute your stories

Have a strong interest in business and technology news

Be committed to accuracy in your reporting

Feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, where you will be expected to meet short deadlines

Enjoy working both independently and with others as a team

Be a nice person. Our work environment–both in the office and in our virtual workspaces–is pretty friendly and cooperative

Please email your C.V. and a cover letter to Anjali Mullany, News Editor: amullany at fastcompany dot com.

[Image: Flickr user Nerissa’s Ring]