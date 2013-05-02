How To Use Frustration To Create Something Amazing

Dr. Jonathan Bertman launched his own practice in the late 1990s. Like so many others at the time, he got excited about the prospect of going paperless. No forms to fill out. No files to file.

He bought a software program that promised to streamline the management of his practice. But that experience just frustrated him further. A patient would step into his office with a simple rash on his cheek, and Dr. Bertman would step through a maze of clicks–head section, face, cheek, left cheek… rash. The program was filled with bells and whistles that doctors really didn’t need.

And when he found out most vendors wanted $25,000 for a license to use all the unusable bells and whistles, he said, “I went through the roof!”

What do you do when you grow frustrated? Most of us will look for an alternative and, if we don’t find one, will just accept the situation. But a few of us decide to do something. The technology that created Xerox, for example, was invented by a lawyer who grew sick of messy carbon copies so he rented a room to experiment with alternatives.

Similarly, it was Anita Roddick’s burning concern for the world around her that propelled her to launch The Body Shop. It was the conflict between Russell Simmons’s love of rap music and an inability to rap that propelled him to launch Def Jam records. It was Dhirubhai Ambani’s parents’ inability to afford him a college education that launched him toward building Reliance Industries, today the 99th-largest company in the world.

As Thomas Edison once said, “Discontent is the first necessity of progress.”