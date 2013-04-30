8 Lessons For Innovation And Success From Chef Mario Batali

Famed restaurateur and chef Mario Batali took the stage with Fast Company Editorial Director Tyler Gray at our Innovation Uncensored event last week in New York. As he expands his restaurant Babbo in the east, his Mozza Restaurant Group in the west, and his Italian market Eataly in Chicago, London, and other cities, Batali shared some of the business lessons he’s learned over the years. Listen to the audio of the full interview above and read the big ideas below.

On Nurturing Talent:

“We don’t hire executive chefs ever. We hire line cooks and prep cooks and wine waiters and busboys and waiters–and they become chefs and sous chefs and sommeliers and general managers and service directors.”

On Keeping Top Talent:

“It wasn’t ever our manifest destiny to create 20 restaurants; it was more that after two years at Babbo, one of the great chefs, who was a sous chef at that time, Mark Ladner, needed somewhere to go, and if we didn’t do something with him, he would go work with Danny Meyer, which is not a bad place to go, but why take all of that talent and just let it slip away? So we opened Lupa…We created a place for him to go because we didn’t want to lose his talent.”

On Twitter Trolls:

“I find that it’s quite delightful just to retweet the snark untouched.”

On Online Complaints:

“If they say, ‘I had a shitty experience at X restaurant,’ my first response is, ‘Did you tell anybody at the restaurant?’… Your best bet to modify an experience as it’s happening is to tell someone you’re not satisfied with what’s happening right now, and that you want something else.”

On What His Approach To Italian Cooking & Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco Have In Common:

“Sometimes renovation is innovation.”