A New Parenting Policy Brings Marissa Mayer’s Yahoo Closer To Silicon Valley Culture

Over the past few months, Marissa Mayer has unintentionally positioned herself at the forefront of the conversation around work, life, and the ever-elusive balance between the two. After taking heat in February for her decision to revoke Yahoo ‘s telecommuting policy , the CEO and mother has just added a new perk for expecting parents on her staff: She’s doubled paid leave for both new moms and dads, to 16 and eight weeks, respectively.

Mayer, who herself notably took just two weeks of maternity leave before returning to Yahoo, is also giving new parents $500 to spend on items such as groceries and babysitters, NBC reports.

How does Yahoo’s new policy stack up to the company’s competitors and neighbors in tech? We took a look at maternity and paternity policies at a few of them:

Facebook – The social network’s generous policy grants new mothers and fathers four months of paid leave, so long as they’re full-time employees. Facebook also covers adoption costs, and parents bank $4,000 in “baby cash.”

Google – Mayer’s former employer, whose employee happiness efforts are the stuff of Silicon Valley lore, offers moms five months of paid leave, and dads can take seven weeks. Expecting moms also enjoy $500 in baby cash, as well as preferred parking spots (In her book, Lean In, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg recounts the conversation she had with then-bosses, Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page, that led to this policy.)

Microsoft – New moms can get 10 paid weeks off. Microsoft also offers up to $5,000 for adoption costs, as well as up to 20% off child care services for young children at various nationwide providers.

HP – Moms get six weeks of paid leave, while dads get just 10 days of comped time off.