Make It Weird, And 3 Other Ways To Create A Profitable, Cult-Like Culture

A mentor once told me, “a great business needs to be much more than a business and just barely less than a religion.”

I’ve always interpreted this to mean that great organizations are much like cults: passionate and vision-obsessed and with profit-based motives. This makes sense because every great business I know has a strong culture. Thus, the best advice for entrepreneurs isn’t just, “people first, strategy second,” but more accurately, “people first, culture second, strategy third.”

Being perpetually obsessed with company culture leads to higher profits as well as a lot more fun for everyone involved. Though not always superficially discernible, profitability and culture are intricately intertwined. And, here’s the kicker: Even if you haven’t put the time into developing your company’s culture, it has one. It may just be more like Initech’s (Office Space, anyone?) than Google’s.

The good news is that your culture can change. In fact, it’s changing right now. The only question: Is it getting better or worse?

Here are four ways to make culture more than just a buzzword at your organization:

1. Make it weird. Take a note from some of the nation’s most successful brands: Make it weird. That is, make it 100 percent you. There is no right or wrong when it comes to company culture as long as it’s genuine and transparent. When in doubt, do the opposite of what most other organizations are doing. We all want to be a part of something unique and special, and hopefully laugh and thrive along the way!

2. Understand what company culture is and what it’s not. Company culture is the shared philosophy and values of the team as a whole. It’s unique to the circumstances and nature of the business, as well as the people and processes that make it up. This is not to say there are not cultural subgroups within the overarching culture–there always are. But together, there is a definable, overarching culture. And, it’s not just the things a company believes in–-it’s the things a company does.