Powerful Habits To Build Your Career Every Day

Aristotle might as well have been doling out career advice when he said that “we are what we repeatedly do.” This aphorism has taken on contemporary resonance in books like Charles Duhigg’s The Power of Habit. The hope is that if we sculpt our daily to-dos, we sculpt our workdays, and we can sculpt our careers.

But what are we to do every day? Careers expert J.T. O’Donnell recently shared her list. Head over to LinkedIn to check out her full managerial daily doings–we’ll discuss the most career-expanding ones below.

If you want to develop in-demand skills, you need to know what’s being demanded–being informed is part of career planning.

The more connections you have, the more ideas you’ll be exposed to. The more new ideas you’re exposed to, the better chance you can innovate. So learn to nourish your network.

No matter what your Twitter bio says, your personal brand is what people take away from their interactions with you. So don’t bombard them with clichés–give them something valuable.

O’Donnell says that while her full list could be much longer, she sticks to the same 10 because she can accomplish them consistently, which is one way of gathering momentum. And if your list unfurls out of your reach, you might want to hack it with the 1-3-5 Rule.

