Smart Kitchenware For Beautiful Meals From Prep To Plate

“Buy once, buy well,” says Richard Joseph, cofounder of Joseph Joseph , the forward-thinking purveyor for housewares. “Designers are focusing less on gizmos you would use once then toss in the junk drawer.” Instead Joseph sees a movement toward items created for a long and useful kitchen life. The new generation of cooking tools features minimalist looks and intuitive forms to smarten up cooking, baking, or just brewing a cup of tea.





Dash 4-in-1 Measuring Spoon [1]

The multitasker switches from 1/4 teaspoon up to 1 tablespoon with just a flick of the wrist. ($8, umbra.com)

Spiegelau IPA Glass [2]

The first-ever glass for IPA beer, made in collaboration with Sierra Nevada and Dogfish Head breweries, uses a rippled base to aerate the brew, create a foamy head, and concentrate aroma. ($25 a pair, spiegelauusa.com)

Pie Timer [3]

The battery-free timer can be set with a one-handed twist, and an easy-to-read display means fewer burned crusts. ($14, josephjoseph.com)

Tea Egg [4]

The tea strainer is reimagined with BPA-free silicone instead of hard-to-clean mesh, and a long neck doubles as a stirring spoon. ($17, normann-copenhagen.com)





Brrrrr Polar Bear Ice Tray [1]

Don’t be fooled by the cartoonish charm: Black+Blum’s sealed ice tray has purpose. Fill the bear with water, pop the top on, and whack against the counter once frozen. Voila! Ice cubes. ($20, black-blum.com)

Nest 9 Plus [2]

Nonslip mixing bowls, measuring cups, strainer, sieve, and measuring spoons stack into one compact package. ($55, josephjoseph.com)