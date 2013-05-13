advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Smart Kitchenware For Beautiful Meals From Prep To Plate

Smart Kitchenware For Beautiful Meals From Prep To Plate
By Lindsay Harrison1 minute Read

“Buy once, buy well,” says Richard Joseph, cofounder of Joseph Joseph, the forward-thinking purveyor for housewares. “Designers are focusing less on gizmos you would use once then toss in the junk drawer.” Instead Joseph sees a movement toward items created for a long and useful kitchen life. The new generation of cooking tools features minimalist looks and intuitive forms to smarten up cooking, baking, or just brewing a cup of tea.

advertisement

Dash 4-in-1 Measuring Spoon [1]
The multitasker switches from 1/4 teaspoon up to 1 tablespoon with just a flick of the wrist. ($8, umbra.com)

Spiegelau IPA Glass [2]
The first-ever glass for IPA beer, made in collaboration with Sierra Nevada and Dogfish Head breweries, uses a rippled base to aerate the brew, create a foamy head, and concentrate aroma. ($25 a pair, spiegelauusa.com)

Pie Timer [3]
The battery-free timer can be set with a one-handed twist, and an easy-to-read display means fewer burned crusts. ($14, josephjoseph.com)

Tea Egg [4]
The tea strainer is reimagined with BPA-free silicone instead of hard-to-clean mesh, and a long neck doubles as a stirring spoon. ($17, normann-copenhagen.com)


Brrrrr Polar Bear Ice Tray [1]
Don’t be fooled by the cartoonish charm: Black+Blum’s sealed ice tray has purpose. Fill the bear with water, pop the top on, and whack against the counter once frozen. Voila! Ice cubes. ($20, black-blum.com)

Nest 9 Plus [2]
Nonslip mixing bowls, measuring cups, strainer, sieve, and measuring spoons stack into one compact package. ($55, josephjoseph.com)

[Photo by Joel Stans; prop styling: Peter Tran]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life