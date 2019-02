Hot Startup City: Jerusalem

This prestigious tech incubator houses only eight startups and is operated by Jerusalem Venture Partners , which has been named a top 10 consistently performing fund in the world.

HOLY CITY PRAISE : “Jerusalem is the perfect place for creating the next big thing,” says JVP managing partner Gadi Tirosh. “It is a city brimming with contradictions, and where there are contradictions there is turmoil, and where there is turmoil there is creativity, and creativity is essential for high-tech success.”