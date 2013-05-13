Hot Startup City: Jerusalem

Israel’s tech startups have historically clustered in the “Silicon Wadi” around Tel Aviv, but Jerusalem is fast making ground:
- This prestigious tech incubator houses only eight startups and is operated by Jerusalem Venture Partners, which has been named a top 10 consistently performing fund in the world.
- HOLY CITY PRAISE: “Jerusalem is the perfect place for creating the next big thing,” says JVP managing partner Gadi Tirosh. “It is a city brimming with contradictions, and where there are contradictions there is turmoil, and where there is turmoil there is creativity, and creativity is essential for high-tech success.”
- Its “video synopsis” technology compresses hours of surveillance footage into a few minutes–earning high marks from the security industry.
- HOLY CITY PRAISE: “As a ninth-generation Jerusalemite, I’ve been very involved in activities to prevent the brain drain of young people leaving for high-tech jobs elsewhere,” says cofounder and chairman Gideon Ben-Zvi. “Together with Mayor Nir Barkat, we’ve set up activities to help entrepreneurs start their companies here.”
- With this service, users can pinpoint any moment they want from more than 70,000 film clips. It was founded by JVP in 2008 and has more than 300 million users.
- HOLY CITY PRAISE: “Jerusalem enjoys a number of world-class academic institutions such as Hebrew University, Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, and the Sam Spiegel Film & Television School,” says CEO Oren Nauman. “That, combined with its very cosmopolitan population, makes Jerusalem a perfect place to hire incredible talent.”
[Illustration by Melinda Beck]