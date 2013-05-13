Conference Calendar

5th–6th: Interlink Web Design Vancouver, British Columbia Web pros explore design, code, and content through talks and workshops–as well as a few dodgeball games.

5th–7th: New Product Development and Innovation Management

Berlin, Germany

Find out how to solve expanding R&D costs, growing global competition, and evolving market needs, and learn strategies to maximize ROI.

6th-9th: Valio Con

San Diego, California

Designers from Dropbox, Fitbit, Instagram, and elsewhere explain how to take risks. Then everyone surfs and drinks craft brews.

11th-12th: IBF Venture Capital Investing

San Francisco, California

Venture capitalists and limited partners–including Accel, Sequoia, and Shasta Partners–gather as they have since 1989.

16th-19th: The XXIV ISPIM

Helsinki, Finland

Experts from international juggernauts such as Google, IBM, and Volvo discuss the challenges of innovating in global markets.

18th-20th: Participatory Innovation

Lahti, Finland

Innovation doesn’t just happen from the inside. Explore how people on the outside–from other industries to the public sector–can contribute.

18th-20th: Velocity

Santa Clara, California

The conference for those who keep the cloud, apps, and data storage running seamlessly–or at least are really trying to.