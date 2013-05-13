Conference Calendar

June
5th–6th: Interlink Web Design
Vancouver, British Columbia
Web pros explore design, code, and content through talks and workshops–as well as a few dodgeball games.
5th–7th: New Product Development and Innovation Management
Berlin, Germany
Find out how to solve expanding R&D costs, growing global competition, and evolving market needs, and learn strategies to maximize ROI.
6th-9th: Valio Con
San Diego, California
Designers from Dropbox, Fitbit, Instagram, and elsewhere explain how to take risks. Then everyone surfs and drinks craft brews.
11th-12th: IBF Venture Capital Investing
San Francisco, California
Venture capitalists and limited partners–including Accel, Sequoia, and Shasta Partners–gather as they have since 1989.
16th-19th: The XXIV ISPIM
Helsinki, Finland
Experts from international juggernauts such as Google, IBM, and Volvo discuss the challenges of innovating in global markets.
18th-20th: Participatory Innovation
Lahti, Finland
Innovation doesn’t just happen from the inside. Explore how people on the outside–from other industries to the public sector–can contribute.
18th-20th: Velocity
Santa Clara, California
The conference for those who keep the cloud, apps, and data storage running seamlessly–or at least are really trying to.
24th–27th: Interactive Design and Children
New York City, New York
Academics and industry leaders come together for a common goal: find new ways to design interactive experiences for kids that don’t involve mud.