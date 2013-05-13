advertisement
Movie Reboots And The Inevitable Fan Outrage

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

When Superman makes his return in Man of Steel on June 14, he’ll break radically with tradition: His costume no longer has red underwear. (Gasp!) Some fans grumbled, but character reboots have seen far worse. “One of the keys to a successful rebrand is purpose-fueled changes and being transparent about why you’re making those changes,” says Ryan Goodwin, cofounder of the ad agency Struck. That can make all the difference.

Below, a list of reboots listed in order of fan outrage to fan indifference:

  • In Michael Bay’s upcoming Ninja Turtles movie (2014), the mutant turtles are now… Aliens!?
  • In the movie Inspector Gadget (1999), Dr. Claw’s always-hidden face was revealed.
  • Daniel Craig named the first blond Bond (2005). Then he had more fun.
  • The Great Superman Underwear Upgrade of 2013.
  • Green Lantern comes out as gay (2012) in a comic book. The modern world shrugs.

[Photos courtesy of Invision For Warner Bros. Consumer Products/AP Images (Superman)]

