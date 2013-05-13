Movie Reboots And The Inevitable Fan Outrage

When Superman makes his return in Man of Steel on June 14, he’ll break radically with tradition: His costume no longer has red underwear. (Gasp!) Some fans grumbled, but character reboots have seen far worse. “One of the keys to a successful rebrand is purpose-fueled changes and being transparent about why you’re making those changes,” says Ryan Goodwin, cofounder of the ad agency Struck. That can make all the difference.