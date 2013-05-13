Two Former Google Interns Talk Jobs, Networking, and Caf Food

Hollywood has spun Google’s feeder system into The Internship, out June 7, a comedy in which two washed-up adult salesmen (Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson) score Google internships and compete against a bunch of whiz kids for jobs. In real life, the only adult interns are MBA students. Two actual, former Google interns break down the generation gap.

Eliana Murillo

Interned Age 21

Today Google’s head of multicultural marketing

Ben Renda

Interned Age 35

Today YouTube’s global head of user operations, policy, and enforcement

Did you enter the internship hoping it would lead to a job?

MURILLO: “I was really excited about the opportunity. I knew Google was a cool place, and was interested in how it took startup culture and turned it into this big tech giant.”





RENDA: “Not really. The internship for an MBA is an 11-week-long first date. The point is to take Google for a test-drive and see if it was something I wanted to come back to.”

Is there a difference between interning as a student or an adult?

MURILLO: “There’s no difference in terms of access to leadership or experience in terms of work.”





RENDA: “In terms of who to network with and how to strategically think about your career, I probably had an advantage.”

What first blew your mind at Google?

MURILLO: “All the food! I don’t mean to sound too excited about it, but it’s like, how can you say no to all this awesome food?”





RENDA: “Larry, Sergey, and others have a candid, frank conversation with the whole company on a weekly basis. I came from the military, where you’d never be exposed to that.”

Were the interns competitive or did you all bond?