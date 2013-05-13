advertisement
Four Design Firms Display American Skyscraper Architecture As Museum Art

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In the late 1970s, West Coasters such as Frank Gehry and Eric Owen Moss redefined American architecture–replacing stolid corporate towers with sculptural intrigue. Today’s breed continues that legacy, and at a Museum of Contemporary Architecture exhibit in L.A this month, four of them translate their vision into art. Curator Christopher Mount explains.

