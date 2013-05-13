The Recommender: Adrian Sanders, Sandra Oh Lin And More On What They’re Loving This Month



Adrian Sanders

Founder and CEO, Backspaces

Dear-esther.com: “It’s really hard to do strong, complex narratives in games because of the unreliable pacing. Dear Esther manages to hold everything together really well; the story arc and metaphors are never too blatant.” Locas: The Maggie and Hopey Stories (Love and Rockets), by Jaime Hernandez: “I can’t think of anything I come back to more than Love and Rockets. The stories in this graphic novel are so simple sometimes, but as years go by–actual years and years in the series–Hernandez draws with such confidence that any moment has real emotional gravity.”

Sandra Oh Lin

CEO, Kiwi Crate MadeByJoel.com: “I love blogs that cover hands-on projects and inspiration for kids and families. Made by Joel is one of my favorites–beautiful, inspirational, and accessible activities.” Visual.ly: “We just used visual.ly to make an infographic, and it was amazing to see data transformed into an illustrated narrative.”

Rene Alegria

Founder and CEO, Mamiverse.com The New Mainstream, by Guy Garcia: “This must-read book, about our multicultural nation and the new power of ‘diverse’ American markets, shows countless ways for business growth and marketing ingenuity.” David Bowie’s The Next Day: “The original master of rock-star reinvention schools a new generation on how to age gracefully, with musical integrity. Gaga and Madonna have nothing on Bowie.”

Shannon Walker

Cofounder and festival director, L.E.S. Film Festival

EmbarkNYC: “This app tells me exactly when my subway train is showing up and works without an Internet or cellular connection. Awesome.” Coursera.org: “Free courses taught by amazing professors from top universities. Did I mention it’s free? I really think this will change the world. My Intro to Finance professor said in the first lecture, ‘Why have I offered to teach this course? Because I believe education is not a luxury. It is a right.’ A single tear rolled down my cheek.”

Emily May

Cofounder and executive director, Hollaback! Rookiemag.com: “Editor-in-chief Tavi Gevinson is my hero. I spend nights awake wondering if I should be like her or Leslie Knope when I grow up. Of course, this could be because I watch too much Parks and Rec before bed.” FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture: “The awesome women behind this movement created a spoof Victoria’s Secret campaign promoting sexual consent called ‘Pink Loves Consent.’ I can’t wait to see what they do next.” (See our Most Creative People list.)

Mark Hellendrung

CEO, Narragansett Beer Untappd: “This app is awesome because you can check out which bars are nearby or track your favorite beers by location. You can also upload reviews and photos to see what your friends are drinking and loving right now.” Garmin Forerunner 210 with Heart Rate Monitor: “This is my go-to for training for the Nantucket Triathlon. It tracks your time, pace, distance, and heart rate while still being easy to navigate.”

Jules Pieri

Founder and CEO, Daily Grommet

CustomMade.com: “We’re kitting out a new office space with a mix of new furniture, salvaged pieces, and some custom-made focal points such as lighting, signage, and meeting tables. If you just have a little bit of time and creativity, you can blow right by the predictable Ikea crud and have fun working directly with some really skilled craftspeople.” Cookina GrillMat: “It’s totally upped my barbecue game–keeping marinades from dripping and flaring up, and protecting delicate items such as fish and veggies from falling through the grill. I even packed it in my suitcase for a recent beach vacation.”

Leo Widrich

Cofounder, Buffer Feedly: “I follow hundreds of blogs and news sites, and finding an app that is truly cross-platform and syncs between iPhone, iPad, and desktop is incredibly hard. As Google Reader goes away, Feedly will replace that too.” Pocket: “I stumble across lots of awesome videos, long-form tutorials, images, and other things. Pocket is both my site to bookmark forever, read things later, watch them later, or simply to browse on weekends for inspiration. I couldn’t live without it.”