A Slice Goes A Long Way: How Much Can Small, Voluntary Donations Raise?

For five years, music festival Bonnaroo has asked ticket buyers to kick in a voluntary $1. The money funds an on-site solar array and other eco projects–and this year, a record 20% of buyers donated. Assuming that other companies can get the same return, what good could come of it? (All sales figures for 2012.)
AIRBNB
3 million people booked
- 20%: $600,000
- EQUALS: 304 homeless people in a shelter for a month (per Department of Housing and Urban Development)
ADELE’S 21
4.4 million copies sold, U.S.
- 20%: $880,000
- EQUALS: 18 public school music teachers’ salaries for a year
THE HUNGER GAMES
7.4 million DVDs sold
- 20%: $1.5 million
- EQUALS: 29,736 children fed during a school year (per World Food Program)
[Image: Flickr user Cody Eichelberger]