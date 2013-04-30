Twitter Ads Now Reach All U.S. Businesses

Twitter’s ad platform, once only available by invite, is now open to all business partners who may want to pay for the social network’s rather unique ads. The catch? The change only applies to the U.S.

Twitter was previously operating on an invitation model for its advertising partners, presumably to keep tight control over the early-stage development of its ad business. But today Kevin Weil, Twitter’s Senior Director of Product for Revenue revealed a new open door policy, which is fronted by a self-service website that gives access to promoted trends and tweets, as well as Twitter’s own analytics.

The move is likely to be critical for Twitter, and may be seen as another brick in the road toward IPO, as it enables a much broader revenue stream. But the decision to make the ad platform available only in the U.S. is questionable. Back in mid-2011, Twitter revealed that its user base had passed 200 million, but 70% of those users were overseas. That figure remained unchanged in an early 2013 mention of the company’s own ad plans. So for now, the new ad push is only aimed at 30% of Twitter’s users, which seems very cautious.

[Image via Eric Fischer]