How Your Own Expertise Is Holding You Back

How are entrepreneurs able to create new companies and inventors capable of bringing new products to market? It’s because they avoid accepting the way things are in their industry and instead see what might be. It’s because they have shoshin, or, “beginner’s mind.”

Shoshin is a Zen Buddhist concept that means “having an attitude of openness, eagerness, and lack of preconceptions when studying a subject.” Shunryu Suzuki, the Zen master who wrote the book Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind, summed up the philosophy well by saying, “In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, in the expert’s mind there are few.”

As Suzuki implies, the expert faces the challenge of knowing too much. She knows what works and what doesn’t. He knows what’s been tried and why it didn’t work. Unfortunately, by accepting these things as givens, they cannot see what is possible. Only someone who views things with a “beginner’s mind” can imagine what could be if the assumptions are challenged.

Let me give you an example; Peter Gruber, the director of the popular movie, Gorillas in the Mist, couldn’t figure out how to get the gorillas to do what he wanted them to do. They weren’t following the script, so to speak. So he held a meeting.

In the meeting an intern said, “Why don’t you let the gorillas write the story?” Everyone laughed at her but later she was asked what she meant. She said, “What if you sent a really good cinematographer into the jungle with a ton of film to shoot the gorillas? Then write a story around what they do on film.” So that’s what Gruber did. As he said, “This woman’s ‘inexperience’ enabled her to see opportunities where we saw only boundaries.”

A more recent example is that of Coca-Cola’s Freestyle touchscreen soda machine. Unlike most soda dispensers in restaurants, which only provide 8 or so drink options, the Freestyle offers over 100 possibilities by giving the customer various mixtures of Coca-Cola products.

Freestyle was developed when the head of Coca-Cola’s research team, Nilang Patel, teamed up with famous inventor Dean Kamen to reinvent the soda fountain in 2005. Using technology developed by Kamen to release minute doses of chemotherapy drugs, they enabled the new machine to mix small quantities of beverage flavoring to mix customized sodas on the spot. The results are pretty amazing, including a better-tasting product, wireless communication of customer preferences back to headquarters, the ability to test new products accurately, and significantly increased sales. Introduced in 2009, Freestyle changed the soda fountain game because its creators refused to accept the status quo and instead took a beginner’s mind approach.