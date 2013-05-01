The Costs Of Ignoring Employee Engagement

Recently, in the season finale of the Showtime series, Shameless , the character of Fiona, a 20-something head of household who has been desperately seeking a good, steady income, pulls out all the stops to get a job as a salesperson at a cup-manufacturing company.

And her efforts pay off. She nabs the job and is congratulated by a woman in middle management. That woman then relates how she first sat at Fiona’s current desk 20 years ago when she was hired. Fiona’s joy suddenly turns to shock and dismay, as she eyes the unhappy workers around her in their small cubicles and suddenly feels trapped by the next two decades.

Shameless | Fiona at the cup-sales office

Will she be a happily engaged employee? That scene indicates no–and it’s a scene that’s continually duplicated all across the world at various companies. In these still-difficult economic times, people often jump at any job they can get, without any long-term thought toward whether the position matches up with their personality and skill set, let alone their long-term ambitions in life. Not only that, but many employers feel that employees should be grateful just to be working, not to mention many managers themselves are in the wrong job or don’t really want to be where they are, which translates into a lack of concern for new employees.

Employers and potential employees both have a responsibility to make sure a position is a good fit. Beyond that, however, a company’s style of management bears a great deal of credit or blame as to whether someone like Fiona ends up a happy and engaged worker, or as just another 9-to-5er going through the motions until quitting time.

But as long as the job gets done, does employee engagement matter? Turns out it does, very much. Gallup did an extensive study of the effect of high employee engagement in 2012. They looked at almost 50,000 businesses that included roughly one and a half million employees in 34 countries and discovered that work organizations that score in the top half of employee engagement have double the odds of success of those in the bottom half. Not only that, but those at the 99th percentile of engagement have four times the success rate.

This is the eighth year Gallup has done a study like this, and the results have been remarkably consistent each time. And if you’re wondering what the bottom line with low employee engagement is, it’s estimated to cost the U.S. economy roughly $370 billion a year.

That fact alone is why employee engagement is a major part of my mission and why I contributed a chapter about this issue to last year’s book Women Who Mean Business. High employee engagement is actually critical to a company’s performance and, according to Gallup, it impacts nine key performance outcomes in these ways: