How Much Is A Facebook Like Worth To Brands?

A social intelligence company called Synacapse has valued each Facebook Like that a brand page receives at $174.17. Menlo Park will be resonating to the sound of cheers– maybe they’ll even blow that fancy new roof off –as that represents a 28% increase since the last time such a calculation was made, back in 2010.

The study, which took into consideration product spending, loyalty, propensity to recommend, media value acquisition cost and brand affinity, also discovered that Facebook users also spend more money–$116 per year–than non fans on the brands whose pages they like. They’re more satisfied, more likely to stick with the brand, and good evangelists.

