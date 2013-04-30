“Beyond: Two Souls,” Mixing Cinema And Video Games, One Movie Star Avatar At A Time

In 2010, game makers Quantic Dream found a hit with Heavy Rain and a disruptive formula for using technology to create emotion. Beyond: Two Souls, the company’s latest epic, is an interactive drama based on two playable characters, Jodie Holmes (Ellen Page) and her supernatural entity called Aiden who embarks on a journey centered around death, self-discovery, emotional growth, and acceptance. And it pushes the technology again to create something more powerful than even the most realistic virtual gun.





“When we finished Heavy Rain we wanted to improve certain things but we were unsure exactly about how we can push the console,” explained David Cage, founder of Quantic Dream. “Actually we started working on PlayStation 4, which is the next-generation console, and we developed an engine for the next-gen console and we realized that there were some features that could be adapted to PlayStation 3 and that could be used in Beyond.”

When we saw what Avatar did in cinema we said maybe we can adapt this tech and do it in a different way.

Working on this next-gen console, Cage and his team of 45 engineers developed a new 3-D engine while introducing motion capture technology to the platform to capture real-time voice and body language in the game–at the same time. Sound familiar? The tech was made famous by James Cameron’s Avatar in 2009. This is, however, the first time the technology was applied in full scope to a video game, where the actor that is voicing a character is acting the part simultaneously.

“The performance was split in two so you lose consistency, you lose the body language, you lose all the sync between what you say and how you move,” Cage says. “So when we saw what Avatar did in cinema we said maybe we can adapt this tech and do it in a different way.”





Gamers that played Heavy Rain know Cage’s vision: combining video games with emotional cinematic scope of narrative, as actress Ellen Page puts it.

“When I sat down with him and he told me all about Jodie and her journey,” Page explains, “the core of it, this very specific thing that she’s dealing with–feeling different and being told that she has this gift and it’s sort of making her miserable and it’s having this sort of love-hate relationship with this abnormality, and I think that’s something that a lot of people can relate to.”





The result is an interactive, cinematic experience that follows Jodie through 15 years of her life from her childhood to her teenage and then young adult years. Cage wanted to create on screen an experience that the players could actually feel. With the new 3-D engine, he and his team were able to create more vivid realism in various layers of the game that may not necessarily stick out to the average player but certainly solidifies the connection between what’s happening and what ‘s being translated.