Jawbone Agrees To Acquire BodyMedia For $100M, Opens UP Platform For Developers

This morning, Jawbone , maker of the UP activity monitoring wristband , revealed that the device is now tracking more than a billion steps every day. With so much exercise, you’d think UP users would be exhausted–well, UP is now tracking 610,000 hours of sleep daily, too–but when it comes to Jawbone, the company is far from slowing down. The impressive stats are only a tiny part of the day’s announcements.





Most significantly, Jawbone today announced that it will acquire BodyMedia to bolster its efforts in the wearable technology space. From the deal, which knowledgeable sources say was worth upward of $100 million, Jawbone is gaining a roster of talent and a company with more than a decade of experience in body monitoring technology, including 87 patents issued. But as if a nine-figure acquisition wasn’t enough, Jawbone also today introduced the UP platform, which is giving third-party developers the opportunity to integrate with Jawbone’s software. The moves position Jawbone as an increasingly powerful player in wearable tech–not just as a data powerhouse but as the foundation for a growing ecosystem of services.

“I think of this space in phases. We are in the early formative phase,” says Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman. “The next phase in this market is going to be around multiple sensors, where you have a lot more data coming out of this system from all of these different things. The third phase is connecting all of that data to really useful applications and services. So I think we have phases two and three of this market locked up now from an IP perspective and a science and technology perspective.”

Right now, UP can measure everything from your sleep patterns to distance traveled to calories burned. But the acquisition of BodyMedia, a company which has been doing similar work in the space since 1999, will open the company up to a swath of new data. Just how much data? Its monitors have collected more than 500 trillion body sensor data points. “That’s trillion,” Rahman repeats for emphasis.

What does this mean for Jawbone? “This is ultimately about the data and what we do with the data to give value back to the users,” Rahman says. While BodyMedia will continue to offer its own branded products–such as armband activity trackers and smartphone apps–the data it collects “are going to plug into a unified services ecosystem; that’s what’s really important,” Rahman adds. “The data will be shared across all the different types of applications.”

He describes the long-term vision for the combined companies. “Once you add all of these signals from BodyMedia, then it can get super interesting,” Rahman explains. “We can start to put all these pieces together and now tell you, ‘When your temperature rose this much, you slept this way, and you’re moving here, and you were in this city, it triggered these responses. That’s where you get very rich insight.”





In other words, the feedback Jawbone is able to give its users is likely to become not only more accurate but more valuable. While companies like Nike have pushed to enter the activity tracking space as well, some critics say products like FuelBand are not serious health and wellness solutions. But Jawbone’s acquisition of BodyMedia foreshadows a future when its products may be used for medical purposes–some believe health insurance companies could be using digital fitness tools to calculate premiums down the road, for example.