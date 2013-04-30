Is Your Work Playlist Helping Or Hurting You?

Which one is it?

Depends. As SoundCloud has said, since sound is fundamental to humanity, its possibilities are infinite. One of those possibilities is helping to mitigate the distractedness of the open office–where all that yabbering pulls you away from the work you’re doing. But the right music can pull you back in, as Michele Hoos observes for the Daily Muse.

Listening to your favorite songs is a transactionless kind of positivity–but it can have its costs.

She cites Your Playlist Can Change Your Life, a pop psych book that explores how music affects us. Soundwaves are potent stuff, the authors explain: After smell, music is the “fastest, most user-friendly way to influence and reset your brain networks without using an external substance.”

Trippy. So how do we use it?

As Annie Murphy Paul writes for Time, music improves performance, but only in certain situations. She says it’s most suited to when an experienced expert needs to “achieve the relaxed focus necessary to execute a job he’s done many times before,” like if you’re stuffing envelopes, folding shirts, or manhandling nukes.

The effects of musical priming are seen elsewhere: A Playlist author mentions a student of his who would listen to traditional songs with her mother when they were doing housework together. And so years later when she needs to do similar chores, she listens to those same songs to put her in the right mental state. Music can be part of a working ritual.