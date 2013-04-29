Report: CIA Wanted To Hack Drug Cartels

A new report claims the CIA considered electronic warfare against Mexican drug cartels in the mid-2000s. CIA agents allegedly pushed a project to electronically empty the accounts of drug kingpins, but were prevented from doing so by both the Treasury Department and White House. Although the intelligence agency believed it would help clamp down on the trade in illicit drugs, both the Bush administration and the Treasury Department came to the conclusion that any potential benefits would have been outweighed by negative ramifications to the global banking system.