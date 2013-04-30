What The Next Generation Of Star CMOs Have In Common

In my previous post, I shared insights from my latest CMO Trends 2013 study . In today’s boardrooms, marketing leaders must prove they can be tech-savvy, data-driven, strategic, and creative.

Some of the 46 CMOs who responded to my survey clearly struggle with self-management, persistent cross-departmental conflict, budget and resource constraints, and low technology acumen. These challenges may sound insurmountable, but they are not. They are actually hiding the true enemy of today’s CMO: their lack of urgency around improving their condition.

Call it fear; call it comfort with the status quo. Over time, these marketing leaders will be replaced by risk takers, thought leaders, and technology-savvy decision makers. I am fortunate to have met several who fit that latter description. I also found several qualities these leaders share in common:

1. They are committed to personal growth. Self-leadership and self-care, time mastery, and peer networking are essential, not optional, for tomorrow’s marketing leaders. This new role takes courage, not compliance. Now is the time to break free of the perceived cost center or “order taker” role. Order takers put their heads down and work harder, often as lone wolves. If you use this approach, you cannot anticipate new opportunities nor enrich your career. You will continue to focus on fulfilling urgent needs and rely on “trial and error” to solve complex issues.

2. They embrace marketing analytics, cloud computing, and big data. The market is changing at warp speed. I recently counted more than 100 community-building, blogging, and social marketing management platforms. How can one person possibly master this morass?

Seek out external advisors and analysts to decipher these nascent trends. Finally, consider hiring a data scientist to help you build automated marketing analytics tools and capabilities.

Frito-Lay North America CMO Ann Mukherjee has successfully hired data scientists from unexpected places. “We recruited beyond the traditional top-MBA schools and looked to tap different industries, such as design, consultant/analytical firms, retail, and specialty marketing agencies. Internally, we blend the art and science of marketing by proactively cross-pollinating with a variety of functions and disciplines–such as sales, finance, and operations,” she says.