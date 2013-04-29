New Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Aimed At iPad Mini, Nexus 7

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Tab 3, a low-end Android tablet that takes many design cues from the Galaxy S-range of smartphones. The 9.9mm-thick device has a 7-inch display and seems designed to compete with the market-leading iPad Mini as well as Google’s Nexus 7 and Amazon’s Kindle Fire.

Though the price is yet unknown, the cheap components (a low-end 1024 by 600-pixel screen, 3-megapixel rear cam, 1.8 megapixel front cam, and its relatively thick depth) suggest the tablet will retail for a very low price point–particularly for the Wi-Fi-only variant. This version will be available globally in early May, and the 3G version will arrive in June.

Fresh rumors from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that Apple is planning on upgrading its iPad Mini to a Retina-quality display, possibly pushing its launch to the end of 2013. Kuo also suggests that Apple is going to release a low-end iPad Mini with cheaper components to attack the low-end Android tablet market (and possibly to improve its own profit margins).

Separately, Apple has again topped the J.D. Power tablet satisfaction rankings for U.S. consumers with its iPad, beating Amazon and Samsung.