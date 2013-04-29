Goodbye Typing, Hello Recording: Rev Finally Makes Transcription Painless

Typing is still the chief tool of the digital age. You can ask your iPhone little questions, or dictate emails to your tablet, if you speak like a nervous, semi-sedated translator. But getting your spoken thoughts, interviews, and meetings into text still requires transcription work. Now, however, the web has made affordable, fast, and easy to use transcription a rather convenient thing to obtain.

Rev, an audio transcription and translation service founded by early employees of online work marketplace oDesk, hits all those qualifying marks, and provides some assurances about its workforce, too. Getting your voice files to Rev is easy through its website, and nearly effortless if you use their recently launched iPhone/iPad recording app. Record through the app itself, fling the files to Rev with the speaker names attached, and the guaranteed turnaround for an hour of non-complex audio, with 98 percent accuracy, is 48 hours, for about $1 per minute. The results are mailed to you as a clean Word document.





I know this because I interviewed Rev CEO Jason Chicola, recorded the two-way conversation through Google Voice, and uploaded the 28-minute MP3 to Rev’s own servers shortly before 3:06 p.m. on a Tuesday. At 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Rev emailed me to let me know that my 4,000 words were ready. On another occasion, I took a four-and-a-half minute “note to self” about plans for a future e-book, and received the transcription back in 23 minutes.

What does 98 percent accuracy on a transcript look like? I’ll use only Rev’s non-corrected transcription to quote Chicola for this post. In an interview, he noted that Rev’s price/accuracy/speed were pretty good by industry standards, but not record-setting–not yet, anyway.

Based on years of interviewing people and sweating out the notes later (a process which can take twice as long as the initial interview–if you're being quick and dirty), here are some tips on smoothing the transition to relying on the cloud for your speech-to-text needs. Record your calls with another tool: Rev Recorder, like almost all smartphone apps, cannot record phone calls–phone makers disable that ability, for legal and security reasons. Grab a phone number through Google Voice, and you can tap "4" during a call you received to record it in easy MP3 form. Lifehacker has a roundup of other ways of recording your calls on smartphones, but agrees: Google Voice is the easiest.

Avoid cross-talk; back up, if necessary: Rev's CEO noted that the one thing even the best transcription workers can't get around are moments where both parties are talking. Be conscious of when you "have the floor," and if you do bump words, take the time to back up and clarify what each party was saying.

Use the pause button when recording thoughts: If you’re recording a note to yourself, don’t forget to pause the recorder when you’re thinking and mulling. Transcription services charge by the minute, not by the idea.





Keep backup recordings handy: If possible, export your audio file from Rev or another tool to a cloud-based service like Dropbox, Evernote (if short enough), Google Drive, or Box.net. If there’s a question on what was said in a transcript, you don’t want to have to be missing the device with the answer on it.

“We named the company Rev because we know that it’s not possible to be too fast, and so we’re doing a lot of stuff in HQ to make this faster and faster,” Chicola said. “We expect that the (turnaround numbers), while they’re true now, we’ll probably be twice that speed by the end of the year.”

Most of the non-enterprise transcription options on the web function as front-ends for global commission marketplaces, like Amazon’s Mechanical Turk. In the few times I’ve sought out interview transcriptions, I’ve come to services like NoNotes or Speechpad, among others, only to hesitate when faced with a week’s turnaround time, the higher prices for 48-hour jobs, or a general uncertainty. Rev’s simple pricing and convenient recording app are competitive, but it is the backend efficiency and upfront labor practices that take up the team’s attention.