In Songza 3.0, Music Isn’t A Choice. It’s A Lifestyle

Actress Olivia Wilde once described the music app Songza as “your much cooler friend who always has the perfect song for every moment.”

That “cool” factor is what powers Songza‘s musical brain, also known as its signature “concierge” service. Songza matches listeners to a few of the hundreds of expert-curated playlists in its catalog, based on what it thinks you’ll enjoy most. It determines what you might want to listen to based on criteria such as the time of day, what you tell it you’re up to, and what device you’re using. Quitting your job? Songza might suggest you check out some “Office Space” Rap. Working in the office? Try some safe-for-work ’90s crowd-pleasers.

The newest version of Songza’s mobile app, which goes live today, amplifies concierge’s ability to connect you to what it says is just the right song for almost any moment.





“If you’re doing something weird, like throwing a cocktail party at 6:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, we want to make it easier for you to immediately have a better cocktail party,” CEO Elias Roman tells Fast Company.

The idea of getting 4.7 million monthly active listeners in and out of the Songza experience as quickly as possible so they can go back to what they’re doing in real life fits neatly with Roman’s greater mission for Songza: to soundtrack each of your small life moments, not just your cocktail parties or workouts. In other words, Songza’s core product isn’t music–it’s what he calls “lifestyle enhancement.”

Which is why half of Songza’s existing features didn’t make the cut for the new app. “You should not have to check the Wikipedia article to know where things are in the app,” Roman says. He felt many of the existing features were making it harder rather than easier for the listener to get in and out of the app quickly. Now, the concierge service takes up the app’s main real estate, while a fly-out menu houses what Roman says are the most powerful ways for users to browse music: by activity (such as a barbecue), moods (energetic, earthy), genres, and decades.

Another neat new feature acts as a replacement of sorts for your car radio, for those times when you might not want to put a lot of effort into picking your music. Press and hold any activity Songza presents you with for two seconds and it’ll automatically glean information about your preferences from your listening history to serve up the one playlist it thinks you want to listen to.