AOL Shutters Several Music Properties, Including Spinner And The Boombox

AOL has unofficially announced it’s shuttering several of its music-related editorial units, through the Twitter feeds of several employees who were laid off Friday afternoon. Properties including Spinner.com, The Boombox, and Noisecreep have effectively ceased operations.

Just lost my job. Actually I’m in the room losing it right this second, while tweeting. So yeah, hit me with any opportunities. — PaulCantor (@PaulCantor) April 26, 2013

Haha. AOL Music is trending on Twitter. Finally figured our social media strategy out! — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) April 26, 2013

According to the @AOLRadio Twitter account, the company will continue to operate its online radio service.