AOL Shutters Several Music Properties, Including Spinner And The Boombox

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

AOL has unofficially announced it’s shuttering several of its music-related editorial units, through the Twitter feeds of several employees who were laid off Friday afternoon. Properties including Spinner.com, The Boombox, and Noisecreep have effectively ceased operations.

According to the @AOLRadio Twitter account, the company will continue to operate its online radio service.

We’ve reached out to AOL and will update this post if we hear back.

