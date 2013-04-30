If You Think You’re Productive During Lunch, Think Again

About three years ago, Thumbtack was a startup in a house high atop a San Francisco hill. There, the local-services-discovery company’s original six employees lived, worked, and schlepped to lunch.

With every noontide, the decidedly pre-revenue startup lost an hour to the lunch trek. Soon they had a crazy idea: What if they ordered in? They tried one day a week, and like the research suggests, they worked way better after eating well. Then a crazier idea: What if they hired a chef?

Thea Baumann

They did: Thea Baumann, culinary school-trained preparer of ultra-fresh deliciousness.

After three years, $6 million in funding, and a ten-times growth in staffing, Baumann is still Thumbtack’s full-time chef. While it sounds extravagant, cofounder Sander Daniels says chef-prepared, family-style meals make business sense. He emailed us the reasons:

Meals build community: Everyone on the team eats together every day

Meals build networks: On Wednesdays they have an open dinner where recruits can hang with the company

The team is more productive: People aren’t leaving the office to wait in lines or scrounging around for food

Everyone is eating awesome food, so everyone is healthy

Thumbtack takes their gastronomy seriously: Read their startup food manifesto.

Two-thirds of Americans eat lunch at their desks. The Atlantic wrote a definitive guide to the practice. And though it exposes you to more germs than a toilet seat, the desk lunch often feels like the best option–how else are we going to get to our families, friends, and happy hours faster? How could actually taking lunch actually be more productive?

For the extremely productive Bob Pozen, what you do about lunch isn’t about the meal itself, but the function that it serves.