Amazon Clashes With Brazil And Peru Over .Amazon Domain Name

As the reality of new domain names on the web like .donuts , .apple, and .tattoos inches closer, Amazon wants to make sure .amazon is there to represent the retail giant’s various products and services.

Amazon has applied to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, the U.S.-based cyberspace governance nonprofit, to register .amazon as its own generic top-level domain, or gTLD. But its request is ruffling feathers within the Brazilian and Peruvian governments, which have both filed objections with ICANN claiming the .amazon domain should be devoted to promoting public interest causes related to the Amazon region of South America–issues such as environmental protection and indigenous rights.

This isn’t the first spat Amazon’s gotten into in its aggressive pursuit of several generic domain names–in March, the Authors Guild and the Association of American Publishers, along with Barnes & Noble, filed reservations with ICANN regarding the retailer’s attempt to register the .book, .author, and .read domain names.

ICANN’s first batch of approved gTLDs was supposed to go live on April 23, but has since run into delays.

