Google Wants A Dotless Domain

Google has formally applied for the world’s first dotless top level domain. Last week, Google contacted ICANN, the agency which oversees the Internet, asking for permission to use a new domain called “http://search.” The domain would be the Internet’s first to lack any sort of dot. ICANN has been unresponsive to past requests from Google and others, saying that the domains could cause technical problems when used by browsers.
Domain names recently caused a viral joke for food personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri, and Amazon is also aggressively entering into the domain name space.