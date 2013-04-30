The 15 Most Important Minutes Of The Work Week

How often do you and your boss have a real conversation about your work?

For many of us, it’s likely a once-a-year-sit-down to parse your list of accomplishments and areas that need improvement, otherwise known as the annual performance review. Yes, the dreaded annual review. Dreaded because managers acknowledge that they don’t maintain an ongoing dialogue with individual team members and it’s tough to give and get good feedback when you’re only meeting once a year. Despite this, only 3% of companies report that they stopped using annual reviews as a way to grade employees.

He may not be looking to completely eradicate the annual review, but David Hassell, CEO of 15Five, believes there is room to improve (or in some cases begin) dialogues between supervisors and staff. To do so, his firm has built conversation-starting software that it now sells to some 400 companies across industries.

The way he sees it, “Companies don’t have an effective communication structure in place to let employees have an outlet and a voice.” Even though he acknowledges that it does tend to be costly to hold weekly one-on-one meetings, Hassell’s a believer in the power of regularly giving and gathering feedback to boost engagement. And regular Fast Company readers recognize that one of the secrets to having a happy company is to encourage a hive of engagement.

So how to manage such a meritocracy? Ask the right questions. Often. Hassell took a page from Patagonia’s playbook, invoking one of CEO Yvon Chouinard’s philosophies that a regularly scheduled quick sweep of staff achievements and challenges could keep him in the loop and also motivate his workforce to maintain a competitive edge. The basic premise is held in Hassell’s company name: Every week employees takes 15 minutes to fill out progress reports. Then a manager spends no more than five minutes to read it.

Hassell says thanks to 15Five’s cloud-based software, the feedback loop can become “organizational habit on a lightweight basis” by providing managers a 360-degree view of the company from the employees’ perspective based on their answers to four basic questions. (For examples of the questions, see the sidebar.)

Want to Improve Employee Feedback? Ask the Right Questions 15Five has standard questions built into its software program but some companies create their own customized template. Here are some compelling questions they ask: What did I do this week to help another member of my local team?

On a scale of 0 to 10, how happy were you at work this week?

Did you learn anything new or awesome this week that you’d like to try or share with the team?

What aspect of our company do you worry about the most?

Rather than trying to tease out what’s bothering disgruntled employees or to hit the sweet spot between praise and criticism (hint: it’s nearly six positive comments for each negative one), 80% of 15Five’s current roster of 400+ customers simply use the software’s default questions such as: What’s going well? What are your challenges? What help do you need to improve?” Veterans of the annual review process (like me) are probably stifling an involuntary shudder at the memory of being put on the spot when trying to spin a challenge into a positive.