A Few Highlights From Innovation Uncensored New York 2013

This week’s Fast Company Innovation Uncensored conference brought together an astonishing collection of innovative people for two days of networking and events. Couldn’t make it? We’ve pulled together some of the events’ best moments for you here (thought to be honest, it was pretty difficult to choose)!

“Renovation is innovation”–Listen to chef Mario Batali in conversation with Fast CompanyEditorial Director Tyler Gray:

Diane von Furstenberg on Twitter: “What I think is so special about it is, you can actually be intimate with the universe.”–Listen to the fashion mogul in conversation with the founder of Square and Twitter, Jack Dorsey:

“We trust our friends. We don’t trust ads.”–Wharton professor Jonah Berger on virality: