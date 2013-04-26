Positive Brand Tweets Are Four Times More Effective Than Non-Tweet Ads

We know Twitter is hinging its future revenues on all sorts of different ad-related strategies –alongside other efforts like the new Twitter music service . The company has recently been talking up how effective a brand’s Twitter activities can be, even non-ad ones. The numbers may surprise you.

For example, research by Deloitte suggests that a positive-message tweet can be four times more effective at getting a consumer to engage with a brand (hence, driving sales) than a non-Twitter advertisement.

More details can be found in this 8-minute video–it’s worth a watch as you think about your brand’s Twitter policies.