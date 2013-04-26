Apple Entering The Streaming Music Game Because It’s Losing Ground?

Businessweek has looked at Apple ‘s recent iTunes data and suggests the company is “losing” the streaming music game . The bottom line is, apparently, that Apple’s share of digital music sales in the U.S. has slipped from 69% to 63%.

Ignoring the fact that Apple still far and away dominates music sales with close to two-thirds of a busy market populated by dozens of other sellers, there is a grain of truth in Businessweek’s claim. Apple blazed a trail, sometimes controversially, with iTunes–and the service is now about to have its 10th birthday. Though the company has managed to change how record labels think about their business, it has taken until recently for it to persuade them to sign streaming music deals. This reticence was said to be one of the main reasons that Spotify, streaming music’s jaunty newcomer, had difficulty launching a U.S. wing.

But with strong rumors that Apple has signed the relevant deals, can we assume that one of the highlights of its upcoming WWDC (tickets for which sold out in an incredible two minutes) will be proper streaming music in “iRadio”?